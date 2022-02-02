DPP Asks Court to Dismiss Kakwenza’s Application for Relaxation of Bail Terms

In short
Kakwenza who is facing charges of offensive communication, through his lawyers led by Eron Kiiza made five requests before Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Dr. Douglas Singiza including to return his passport to enable him to attend an event in Germany.
DPP Asks Court to Dismiss Kakwenza’s Application for Relaxation of Bail Terms2 Feb 2022, 18:15 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lt General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Offensive Communication President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.