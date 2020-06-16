Lawyers Reject Request by DPP to Take Over Prosecution of Foreign Affairs Minister

In short
However, the lawyers representing Otee, Nicholas Opio and Derrick Tumusiime told the Magistrate to bear in mind the previous conduct of the DPP when it takes over private prosecution of criminal cases.
Lawyers Reject Request by DPP to Take Over Prosecution of Foreign Affairs Minister16 Jun 2020, 12:37 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Buganda Road court Leonard Otee Nicholas Opio. Human Rights. Criminal Investigations Directorate. Assistant Inspector General of Pol foreign affairs minister sam kutesa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.