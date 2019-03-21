DPP Calls for Investigative Reporting

In short
Chibita also says that instead of being whistle blowers, journalists have lost interest in very important news stories that could help the country.
DPP Calls for Investigative Reporting21 Mar 2019, 18:52 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Misc Updates
Director of Public Prosecution, Mike Chibita before Parliament's Committee on legal and parliamentary affairs. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.