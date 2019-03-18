DPP Demands More Witnesses for Kyaligonza Assault Case

In short
The instruction was made after perusing through a file with statements recorded from Kyaligonza, his bodyguards Peter Bushindiki and John Okurut and the traffic officer Esther Namaganda who was allegedly assaulted on February 24, 2019, in Seeta, Mukono District.
DPP Demands More Witnesses for Kyaligonza Assault Case18 Mar 2019, 19:36 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Report
