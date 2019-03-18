Dear Jeanne
DPP Demands More Witnesses for Kyaligonza Assault Case

18 Mar 2019, 19:36 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Report
A picture of Kyaligonza and his guards assaulting the traffic officer Courtesy photo

A picture of Kyaligonza and his guards assaulting the traffic officer

The instruction was made after perusing through a file with statements recorded from Kyaligonza, his bodyguards Peter Bushindiki and John Okurut and the traffic officer Esther Namaganda who was allegedly assaulted on February 24, 2019, in Seeta, Mukono District.

 

