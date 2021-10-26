Davis Buyondo
DPP Drops Murder Charges Against Masaka Priest

Fr. Richard Mugisha of Bisanje Catholic Parish

Mugisha says that much as his name was tarnished he has forgiven the police and he will not sue them for damages. He further appealed to the police detectives to avoid mistakes in future.

 

