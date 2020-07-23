DPP Fails To Explain UGX 321m Rent Arrears At Workers House

In short
The rental arrears accumulated to Shillings 321m in 2019 causing MPs on PAC to question the figure since Shillings 182m had been later written off as unsupported. The Legislators are curious about why the rent arrears cannot be conclusively verified. The deputy DPP could not explain how the arrears accumulated.
DPP Fails To Explain UGX 321m Rent Arrears At Workers House23 Jul 2020, 16:43 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
The deputy DPP Vincent Wagona and his principal accountant Steven Balisanyuka appearing before PAC (L)
In short
Tagged with: Domestic arrears workers house
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.