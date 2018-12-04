In short
Prof. Bakuneta, a lecturer at the College of Natural Science before he was indicted after a 22-year-old female student identified as Vanesha Ntegesa accused him of rape. Ntegesa was a tenant in Prof. Bakunetas garage at Makerere University.
DPP Halts Rape Case against Mak Don Christopher Bakuneta
4 Dec 2018
Professor Christopher Bakuneta in the dock before he was released Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
