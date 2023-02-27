In short
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is seeking a constitutional amendment that will provide a window for the enlargement of the 48 hour rule under which a suspect is supposed to be produced before court.
DPP, Justice Minister Push for Enlargement of 48 Hour Constitutional Provision
27 Feb 2023
