DPP, Justice Minister Push for Enlargement of 48 Hour Constitutional Provision

27 Feb 2023, 20:25 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
The Director of Public Prosecutions Justice Jane Frances Abodo. File Photo.

In short
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is seeking a constitutional amendment that will provide a window for the enlargement of the 48 hour rule under which a suspect is supposed to be produced before court.

 

