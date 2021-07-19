Kukunda Judith
16:37

DPP Opposes Bail for Katumba Wamala Shooting Suspect

19 Jul 2021, 16:30 Comments 79 Views TWED Towers, Kafu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Yusuf Nyanzi in the middle listening to Court Proceedings as Prison officers look on. Kukunda Judith

Yusuf Nyanzi in the middle listening to Court Proceedings as Prison officers look on. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Through his lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates, Nyanzi told the court in his application that he is the sole breadwinner of ten children and that he has substantial sureties.

 

Tagged with: Anthony Wameli Katumba Wamala Shooting Kaweesi Murder Suspects Kiggundu Murder Suspects Sheikh Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi Wameli and Company Advocates

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.