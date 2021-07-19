DPP Opposes Bail for Katumba Wamala Shooting Suspect

In short
Through his lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates, Nyanzi told the court in his application that he is the sole breadwinner of ten children and that he has substantial sureties.
DPP Opposes Bail for Katumba Wamala Shooting Suspect19 Jul 2021, 16:30 Comments 79 Views TWED Towers, Kafu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kukunda Judith
Yusuf Nyanzi in the middle listening to Court Proceedings as Prison officers look on. Login to license this image from 1$.
