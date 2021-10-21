Kukunda Judith
18:17

DPP Opts for Anatomic Dolls to Prosecute Over 700 SGBV Cases

21 Oct 2021, 18:01 Comments 126 Views Court Updates
The Acting DPP Charles Elem Ogwal.

In short
Rachael Odoi, the Senior Technical Advisor on Governance and Security/Access to Justice Program Uganda (formerly Justice Law and Order Sector) saysthat most of the people affected in SGBV cases are children and they can't ably describe what happened, and that each home and tribe has a different name used to refer to sexual organs.

 

