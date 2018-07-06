DPP Recovers UGX 1.5 Billion from Corruption Convicts

In short
The recoverIes were in form of cash, cheques and properties that were seized and later auctioned between May 2017 and May 2018. This brings to 72.5 billion Shillings, the amount of money recovered from the successful prosecution of corrupt officials over the last 10-years.
DPP Recovers UGX 1.5 Billion from Corruption Convicts6 Jul 2018, 19:17 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: dpp asset recovery unit recovery of corruption proceeds
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.