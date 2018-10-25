Olive Nakatudde
22:32

DPP Seeks UGX 10bn for Recruitment, Security Top story

25 Oct 2018, 20:20 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Director Public Prosecution, Amos Ngolobe appearing before the Public accounts Committee. Olive Nakatudde

Deputy Director Public Prosecution, Amos Ngolobe appearing before the Public accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to the draft budget, the DPP seeks Shillings 250 million for CCTV cameras, biometric access system, scanners and detectors and Shillings 1.26 billion, 7 double cabin pickups for State Attorneys on high risk assignments and 3 Station wagons of Shillings 900 million.

 

Tagged with: office of the director of public prosecution finance ministry shillings 9.99 billion financial year 2019/2020 acute understaffing for prosecutors prosecutor financial year security letter service station field legal system job headquarters criminal justice position breach camera access solicitor court load magistrate
Mentioned: odpp chibita chief state attorneys dpp assistant director public prosecutions cctv kigumba lwengo kityerera kiyunga koome kyankwanzi kyazanga lukaya kalungu lwemiyaga kihihi finance minister mike chibita director public prosecution ministry of public service regional offices aduku apala buikwe bukakata bulambuli busembatya butenga buvuma buyende bwizibwera baale ishongororo bugembe principal state attorney shillings360 station auditor general john muwanga ministerial policy statements principal assistant senior principal state attorney shillings public accounts committee vice chairperson gerald karuhanga amos ngolobe kakumiro kakuto kangulumira chief state attorney shillings

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.