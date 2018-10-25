In short
According to the draft budget, the DPP seeks Shillings 250 million for CCTV cameras, biometric access system, scanners and detectors and Shillings 1.26 billion, 7 double cabin pickups for State Attorneys on high risk assignments and 3 Station wagons of Shillings 900 million.
DPP Seeks UGX 10bn for Recruitment, Security Top story25 Oct 2018, 20:20 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Deputy Director Public Prosecution, Amos Ngolobe appearing before the Public accounts Committee.
