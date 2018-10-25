Deputy Director Public Prosecution, Amos Ngolobe appearing before the Public accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

According to the draft budget, the DPP seeks Shillings 250 million for CCTV cameras, biometric access system, scanners and detectors and Shillings 1.26 billion, 7 double cabin pickups for State Attorneys on high risk assignments and 3 Station wagons of Shillings 900 million.