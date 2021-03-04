In short
According to the MOU, Space for Giants will assist the office of the DPP to strengthen and improve its ability to operationalize the Wildlife Crime Prosecution Department, build the capacity of the department and develop a Wildlife Crime Training Curriculum and related educational materials.
DPP Signs MoU with Space for Giants to Boost Wildlife Crime Prosecution
4 Mar 2021
