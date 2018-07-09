In short
Kwoyelo faces 67 Charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity before the International Crimes Division ICD of the High Court. He has been in detention at Luzira Maximum Prison since he was captured by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF in 2008.
DPP Fights to Prevent Miscarriage of Justice in Kwoyelo Trial Top story9 Jul 2018, 13:33 Comments 184 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Northern Security Report
Supreme Court Justice Arach Stella Amoko (L) and Justice Mike Chibita At Gulu Central Prison Login to license this image from 1$.
