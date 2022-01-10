Kukunda Judith
13:17

DPP Withdraws Charges Against Kyagulanyi in University Registration Case

10 Jan 2022, 13:14 Comments 109 Views Court Breaking news
The Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo.

In short
In 2021, lawyer Male Mabirizi accused Kyagulanyi of having been admitted at Makerere University to pursue a Diploma in Music, Dance, and Drama on mature-age entry when he reportedly did not meet the criteria.

 

Tagged with: Diploma in Music dance and Drama Kyagulanyi Makerere University Male Mabirizi Obtaining registration by false pretence

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.