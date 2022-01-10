DPP Withdraws Charges Against Kyagulanyi in University Registration Case

In short
In 2021, lawyer Male Mabirizi accused Kyagulanyi of having been admitted at Makerere University to pursue a Diploma in Music, Dance, and Drama on mature-age entry when he reportedly did not meet the criteria.
DPP Withdraws Charges Against Kyagulanyi in University Registration Case10 Jan 2022, 13:14 Comments 109 Views Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Diploma in Music dance and Drama Kyagulanyi Makerere University Male Mabirizi Obtaining registration by false pretence
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.