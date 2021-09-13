Kukunda Judith
19:35

DPP Withdraws Charges Against Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo

13 Sep 2021, 19:32 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Lawyer David Mpanga together with his client Nicholas Opiyo at the Anti-corruption court.

In short
Opiyo had been accused of fraudulently receiving a sum of USD 340,000 (1.2 billion Shillings) through the Chapter Four Uganda, account in Stanbic Bank. The state said that the money was proceeds of crime. Prior to being arraigned in the court, Opiyo had been arrested by security operatives from Kamokya, in the outskirts of Kampala.

 

Tagged with: Anti Corruption Court Chapter four Uganda Money Laundering Moses Nabende chapter four executive director nicholas opiyo

