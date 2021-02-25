In short
State Attorney Jackeline Okwir tabled the DPP’s letter withdrawing the charges against the accused persons before the International Crimes Division Judge David Wangututsi on Thursday afternoon when the matter came up for pre-conferencing.
DPP Withdraws Charges Against Maj. Kiggundu's Suspected Killers
The Lawyers who have been representing the accused persons Geoffrey Turyamusiima and George Ntambazi appearing at the International Crimes Division in Kololo.
