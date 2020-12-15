In short
On Tuesday, the DPP wrote to the magistrate withdrawing the charges against the Nigerian artists without giving any reason for the decision. Left without any option, Okumu ordered Uganda prisons to release the Nigerians who were remanded to Kitalya and Kigo government prisons.
DPP Withdraws Charges Against Nigerians Artists
15 Dec 2020
