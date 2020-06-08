Kukunda Judith
DPP Withdraws Charges Against Three Police Officers in Abid Alam Trial

The Document Withdrawing Charges against Abid Alam's Co accused

Those whose charges were dropped include Baitera Muhanguzi, Robert Daniel Ogwellan and Wilson Azale, all from Wamala Region. They had been jointly accused of releasing confidential information about a case in which Abid Alam was a Prime Suspect

 

