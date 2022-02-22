DPP Writes to Attorney General Over Kidney Transplant Case

In short
Agnes Igoye, the deputy coordinator of national trafficking in person department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, explained that the DPP wrote to the Attorney General because it is a requirement in Section 19 (a) in the prevention of trafficking in person Act especially when a case was committed outside Uganda.
DPP Writes to Attorney General Over Kidney Transplant Case22 Feb 2022, 12:57 Comments 40 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
