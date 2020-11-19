In short
Mao says the ongoing tension in the country is a clear manifestation that Ugandans are tired of the current NRM government headed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and therefore calls for peaceful transition of Power.
DP's Mao Suspends Campaigns, Calls for Suspension of Elections19 Nov 2020, 17:48 Comments 196 Views Hoima, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: DP Killings Nobert Mao. Violence suspension of campagn rallies
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.