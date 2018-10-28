Joseph Onyango
09:32

Dr Besigye Commends Teso for Nurturing Amuriat

28 Oct 2018, 09:32 Comments 145 Views Bukedea, Uganda Politics Report
Boda bodas in Soroti rush to welcome Hon Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the FDC party president in Awoja bridge Joseph Onyango

Boda bodas in Soroti rush to welcome Hon Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the FDC party president in Awoja bridge Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to Dr Besigye, it is always worthy celebrating with staunch leaders of Amuriats caliber whose leadership capacity shall not be easily derailed by those in the ruling government.

 

Tagged with: dr kizza besigye patrick oboi amuriat thanksgiving soroti

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.