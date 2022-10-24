In short
Muhindo Nzangi Butongo, the Minister of Higher and University Education in DR Congo noted that they have started studying the different existing frameworks as an effort to fully integrate their system with the rest of the community.
DR Congo to Make Higher Education Reforms to Meet EAC Standards
24 Oct 2022
Kampala, Uganda
A high-level delegation from Democratic Republic of Congo led by the Minister of Higher and University Education possing for gruop photo at IUCEA headquarters
