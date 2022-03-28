In short
“The Summit is expected to consider the report of the Council of Ministers on the negotiations between the East African Community (EAC) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on the admission of DRC into the EAC,” said Simon Peter Owaka, Senior Public Relations Officer at the EAC Secretariat.
DR Congo's Final Step into the EAC
28 Mar 2022
