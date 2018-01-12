Dr Kaberuka to Ugandans: Have a Sense of Urgency and Commitment

In short
Dr Kaberuka says the more Ugandans inculcate the sense of urgency and takes their development path in their own hands, the more things will keep getting better and better.
Dr Kaberuka to Ugandans: Have a Sense of Urgency and Commitment12 Jan 2018, 17:02 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Report
Prof. Mutebile (C) flanked by his wife Betty and Dr Kaberuka
