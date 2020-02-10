In short
Dr. Kamunyu won in all the 11 polling stations with a total of 605 votes representing 83.5% out of 725 ballots cast against his challenger Dr. Hajji Hussein Oria, who garnered 120 votes representing 16.5% of the overall votes cast.
Dr Kamunyu Re-elected Makerere University Academic Staff Association Boss
Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi being hugged by his Vice Professor Nector Edward Mwavu after they were declared winners.
