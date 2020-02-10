Dr Kamunyu Re-elected Makerere University Academic Staff Association Boss

Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi being hugged by his Vice Professor Nector Edward Mwavu after they were declared winners.

In short

Dr. Kamunyu won in all the 11 polling stations with a total of 605 votes representing 83.5% out of 725 ballots cast against his challenger Dr. Hajji Hussein Oria, who garnered 120 votes representing 16.5% of the overall votes cast.