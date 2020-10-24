Dr. Karuhanga Withdraws from Igara West Parliamentary Race

In short
In a letter addressed to NRM party vice Chairperson Western region, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Karuhanga notes that his withdraw from the race follows wide consultations with the party Chairperson President Museveni and other senior members of the party.
Dr. Karuhanga Withdraws from Igara West Parliamentary Race24 Oct 2020, 07:22 Comments 68 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Parliament Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Withdrawal from Parliamentary elections
Mentioned: National Electoral commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.