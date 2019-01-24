Dr Kiggundu Promises to Resolve Makerere Impasse

In short
Kiggundu, the former Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association MUASA says that he is the best person to bring both sides for dialogue. He says he will be advising university management to keep communication channels open.
Dr Kiggundu Promises to Resolve Makerere Impasse24 Jan 2019, 12:43 Comments 55 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Feature
Dr Muhammad Kiggundu with Makerere Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.