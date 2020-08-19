In short
Besigye said that Elections is Plan A which he has decided to leave for another person while he takes care of his unrevealed plan B reiterating his all-time commitment that he will never leave the struggle to overthrow President Museveni's regime before victory is achieved.
Dr Kiiza Besigye Will Not Contest for Presidency in 2021 Top story19 Aug 2020, 16:27 Comments 138 Views Politics Election Breaking news
Besigye arriving amidst his Supporters who thought he was coming to pick nomination forms during an event at the party head offices at Najanankumbi- Photo by Ashra
