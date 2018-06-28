Investment Authority ED Must Vacate Office - Dr. Kugonza

In short
he Uganda Investment Authority UIA Board Chairman, Dr Emeley Kugonza has said law will take its course and the interdicted Authority boss, Ms Jolly Kaguhangire will vacate office.
Investment Authority ED Must Vacate Office - Dr. Kugonza28 Jun 2018, 11:09
Defiant: The UIA Executive Director Jolly Kaguhangire has refused to leave office after interdiction Login to license this image from 1$.
