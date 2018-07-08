Blanshe Musinguzi
Dr Machar Offered South Sudan Vice Presidency Again Top story

8 Jul 2018, 09:24 Comments 177 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Dr Riek Machar greets Slava Kiir at State House Entebbe yesterday as Museveni and Bashir look on State House Photo

In short
The Sudan foreign Affairs Minister, Al-Dierdiry al-Dhikheri told journalists that four key issues were discussed. In the new government structure proposed by Museveni and Bashir, South Sudan will have four vice presidents.

 

