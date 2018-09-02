Uganda Should Seek More Trade Deals With China - Dr Muhumuza

President Museveni arrived in China today for Forum on China Africa Cooperation Summit. Login to license this image from 1$.

For instance, in 2017 the trade volume between Uganda and China reached 811 million US dollars. Out this trade, Uganda only exported goods to China valued at 30.12 million dollars, according United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. This means, Uganda imports from China were valued at 781 million US dollars.