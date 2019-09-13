Dr. Mushomi Asks Makerere Staff Tribunal to Quash His Suspension

In short
Through his lawyer, Isaac Ssemakadde, Mushomi, a lecturer in the School of Statistics and Planning on Thursday told the tribunal that he was unfairly suspended and that the suspension of four years without pay was harsh, excessive and in contravention of employment laws.
Dr. Mushomi Asks Makerere Staff Tribunal to Quash His Suspension13 Sep 2019, 07:42 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Corporate Governance appeal appointment attendance bias board colleague council creative crime decision decision process ethics exam explanation final illegality inquirer interest investigator job justice law lecturer legal letter prosecutor quorum reconciliation remedy room rule ruling signing suspension university
Mentioned: Appointments Board Board meeting Counsel Ssemakadde High Court Judge Isaac Ssemakadde John Mushomi Atwebembeire Makerere Staff Appeals Tribunal Makerere University Mushomi Patrick Tabaro School of Statistics Staff Appeals University Appointments Board University Staff Appeals employment law makerere university
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.