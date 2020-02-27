In short
Dr. Nyanzi explained that while in prison something happened to her, saying she was undergoing through a traumatic experience and wanted to recover.
Dr. Nyanzi Collapses as She Receives Freedom of Expression Prize Top story27 Feb 2020, 18:56 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Education Updates
Dr Stella Nyanzi's daughter looks on as her mother demonstrates how she was handicuffed in Luzira Prison
In short
Tagged with: freedom of expression
Mentioned: Stella Nyanzi Plan Energético Nacional Isaac Ssemakadde Freedom of Expression Oxfam Novib Luzira Women Prison Uganda Museum Library Yoweri Museveni Gladys Kamasanyu The Freedom Director of PEN Carles Torner Makerere University Research Literature Lecturer Makerere Writers Unlimited Festival Sylvester Kahyana International Award Annet Namata Write Award
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.