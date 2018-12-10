In short
The Buganda Road Court on Monday heard that the trial magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu and the State prosecutor Janet Kitimbo are sick.
Dr Nyanzi's Case Fails to Take Off10 Dec 2018, 12:25 Comments 168 Views Court Report
City Lawyer Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, Dr Kiiza Besigye , relatives and friends of jailed Stella Nyanzi addressing the media at Buganda Road Court. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.