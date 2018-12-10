Kukunda Judith
Dr Nyanzi's Case Fails to Take Off

10 Dec 2018, 12:25 Comments 168 Views Court Report
City Lawyer Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, Dr Kiiza Besigye , relatives and friends of jailed Stella Nyanzi addressing the media at Buganda Road Court. Kukunda Judith

The Buganda Road Court on Monday heard that the trial magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu and the State prosecutor Janet Kitimbo are sick.

 

