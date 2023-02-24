In short
Dr. Rugunda was installed by Vice President Rtd Major Jessica Alupo on Friday at the University’s 18th graduation ceremony.
Dr. Rugunda Installed As Gulu University Chancellor
Newly installed Gulu University Chancellor Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda lifts the mace, one of the instruments of powers handed to him after installation on Friday.
