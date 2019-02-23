Davidson Ndyabahika
Dr. Stella Nyanzi Appeals Against Her Sacking

23 Feb 2019
Dr. Stella Nyanzi appearing at Buganda Road Court recently Judith Kukunda

In short
Through her lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde, Dr Nyanzi protests the decision of the Appointments Board. She argues that she was not given a fair hearing since the decisions to sack her were made in her absence.

 

