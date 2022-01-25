Flavia Nassaka
20:42

Dr Tedros Handed Second Term at WHO, Pledges Transparency

25 Jan 2022, 20:37 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
This was just a day after Patrick Amoth Chairman of the Executive Board declined discussion of a dossier by the Ethiopian envoy that was calling for investigation of Tedros on allegations of supporting opponents of the government in Ethiopia.

 

Tagged with: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.