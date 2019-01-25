Olive Nakatudde
20:40

Draft Bills on Electoral Reforms Ready – Otafiire

25 Jan 2019, 20:38 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Rtd. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire. Olive Nakatudde

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Rtd. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The amendments relate to the 10 recommendations that arose out of a petition filed by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, challenging the outcome of the 2016 general election. They are intended at creating reforms that will guarantee free and fair presidential elections in 2021 and beyond.

 

Tagged with: electoral law reforms 2016 general elections supreme court constitutional review commission justice and constitutional affairs minister

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.