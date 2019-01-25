In short
The amendments relate to the 10 recommendations that arose out of a petition filed by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, challenging the outcome of the 2016 general election. They are intended at creating reforms that will guarantee free and fair presidential elections in 2021 and beyond.
Draft Bills on Electoral Reforms Ready – Otafiire
The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Rtd. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire. Login to license this image from 1$.
