In short
Chinese national, Michael Zhong, who was helping with the translation as a volunteer, stormed out of the court when the Chief Magistrate, Ruth Nabaasa tried to guide him to act professionally.
He left saying that he was not the Court's Prisoner after all he hadn't been hired on payment basis and there was no need to subject him to orders.
Drama as Court Translator Storms Out Top story22 Apr 2020, 10:36 Comments 172 Views Court Report
