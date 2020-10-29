Kukunda Judith
17:33

Drama as Equal Opportunities Commission Boss is Remanded Top story

29 Oct 2020, 17:25 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Equal Opportunities Commission Chairperson Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi being escorted at the Anti Corruption Court.

Equal Opportunities Commission Chairperson Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi being escorted at the Anti Corruption Court.

In short
As Muwebwa’s lawyer, Brian Kabafunzaki was presenting his submission for bail, a whistleblower who only identified himself as Hakim shot up in court and raised objection. He told the court that the accused had previously presented the court with fake documents from Medik Hospital claiming that she had been admitted there because of hypertension.

 

Tagged with: Chairperson  Equal Opportunities Commission Equal Opportunities Commission Ntambi remanded Pamela Lamunu Ochaya Sylvia Ntambi Muwebwa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.