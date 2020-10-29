In short
As Muwebwa’s lawyer, Brian Kabafunzaki was presenting his submission for bail, a whistleblower who only identified himself as Hakim shot up in court and raised objection. He told the court that the accused had previously presented the court with fake documents from Medik Hospital claiming that she had been admitted there because of hypertension.
Drama as Equal Opportunities Commission Boss is Remanded Top story29 Oct 2020, 17:25 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Equal Opportunities Commission Chairperson Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi being escorted at the Anti Corruption Court.
