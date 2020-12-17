Emmy Daniel Ojara
07:47

Drama as Former NUP Leaders Feud Over NRM Money

17 Dec 2020, 07:46 Comments 353 Views Lira, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Breaking news
Olanya Tonny Olenge (holding a microphone) announcing his defection from Amuru

Olanya Tonny Olenge (holding a microphone) announcing his defection from Amuru

In short
Tonny Olanya Olenge, the former head of mobilization for NUP in Northern Uganda who defected to the NRM early this week came under fire Bosco Ocira Lawino alias Snoop, the former NUP head of mobilization for Nwoya district who also defected to NRM last week.

 

Tagged with: Tonny Olanya Olenge former nup leaders fight over nrm money
Mentioned: Lira City

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.