Drama as Former NUP Leaders Feud Over NRM Money

In short
Tonny Olanya Olenge, the former head of mobilization for NUP in Northern Uganda who defected to the NRM early this week came under fire Bosco Ocira Lawino alias Snoop, the former NUP head of mobilization for Nwoya district who also defected to NRM last week.
Drama as Former NUP Leaders Feud Over NRM Money17 Dec 2020, 07:46 Comments 353 Views Lira, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: Lira City
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.