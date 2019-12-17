In short
After delivering his verdict, Justice Ssekaana allowed Mabirizi to speak out what he called “his rubbish he had earlier wanted to raise”. In his response, Mabirizi asked the judge to step out of the case, saying he worked as a lawyer for Electoral Commission since 2001, which casts doubt on his impartiality. He also noted that Justice Ssekaana’s conduct and discipline as a judge are wanting.
Drama as Mabirizi, Justice Ssekaana Clash in Open Court Top story17 Dec 2019, 20:35 Comments 188 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana male mabirizi kiwanuka
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.