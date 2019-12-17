In short

After delivering his verdict, Justice Ssekaana allowed Mabirizi to speak out what he called “his rubbish he had earlier wanted to raise”. In his response, Mabirizi asked the judge to step out of the case, saying he worked as a lawyer for Electoral Commission since 2001, which casts doubt on his impartiality. He also noted that Justice Ssekaana’s conduct and discipline as a judge are wanting.