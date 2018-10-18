In short
Hilal Naseem, the Chairman Arua Municipality Muslim County who works closely with Sheikh Vuni described the incident as unfortunate and called for dialogue to resolve differences among Muslims.
New Arua District Kadhi Locked Out of Office Top story18 Oct 2018, 15:59 Comments 167 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Religion Security Report
The New Kadhi Sheik Abu Jaffer , former Kadhi Amin Maga and other sheiks looking stranded at the locked UMSC offices for the Kadhi
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.