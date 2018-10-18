Candia Stephen
16:02

New Arua District Kadhi Locked Out of Office Top story

18 Oct 2018, 15:59 Comments 167 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Religion Security Report
The New Kadhi Sheik Abu Jaffer , former Kadhi Amin Maga and other sheiks looking stranded at the locked UMSC offices for the Kadhi Candia Stephen

The New Kadhi Sheik Abu Jaffer , former Kadhi Amin Maga and other sheiks looking stranded at the locked UMSC offices for the Kadhi

In short
Hilal Naseem, the Chairman Arua Municipality Muslim County who works closely with Sheikh Vuni described the incident as unfortunate and called for dialogue to resolve differences among Muslims.

 

Tagged with: drama as new arua district kadhi is locked out of office subject incident caretaker key cierre gobierno speech
Mentioned: arua district kadhi arua muslim arua district police commander henry kintu sheikh vuni amin maga arua kadhi government stephen dravu acting arua district internal security officer rdc shaban ramadhan mubaje rudi chairman arua municipality muslim county hilal naseem sheikh juma vuni kojja mosque kampala eagle air jaffer shaban

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.