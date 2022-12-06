Samuel Amanya
07:12

Drama as Rebel Representatives Storm out Peace Talks Over Unpaid Allowances

6 Dec 2022, 07:03 Comments 35 Views Security Updates
Some of the delegates in a meeting in Nairobi

Some of the delegates in a meeting in Nairobi

In short
As Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the main facilitator of the dialogue was giving his giving closing remarks, representatives of armed groups stormed out protesting nonpayment of their allowances and demanding their immediate transportation to DR Congo.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.