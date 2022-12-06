In short
As Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the main facilitator of the dialogue was giving his giving closing remarks, representatives of armed groups stormed out protesting nonpayment of their allowances and demanding their immediate transportation to DR Congo.
Drama as Rebel Representatives Storm out Peace Talks Over Unpaid Allowances
