Drastic Fall in Matooke Prices Frustrates Farmers in Ankole

But many of the farmers are now struggling as the cost of a bunch of Matooke hit the lowest mark going for as low as 2,000 Shillings from 15,000 to 25,000 before the lockdown. The farmers say that although the price drops are expected during the peak harvest season running from June to August, the drop this year is unprecedented.
Drastic Fall in Matooke Prices Frustrates Farmers in Ankole6 Jul 2020, 06:08 Comments 141 Views Rwampara, Uganda Agriculture Misc Breaking news
