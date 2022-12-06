Samuel Amanya
19:54

DRC Accuses M23 Rebels of Plotting to Exploit Minerals for Export to Rwanda

6 Dec 2022, 19:43 Comments 134 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
In short
Julien Paluku, the DRC Minister of Industry and former Governor of North-Kivu province allege that M23 rebels are targeting to control the rare mineral-rich areas so that they start exporting them to Rwanda. Paluku also predicts that it appears that the rebels are planning genocide on DRC soil. 

 

