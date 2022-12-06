DRC Accuses M23 Rebels of Plotting to Exploit Minerals for Export to Rwanda

In short
Julien Paluku, the DRC Minister of Industry and former Governor of North-Kivu province allege that M23 rebels are targeting to control the rare mineral-rich areas so that they start exporting them to Rwanda. Paluku also predicts that it appears that the rebels are planning genocide on DRC soil.
DRC Accuses M23 Rebels of Plotting to Exploit Minerals for Export to Rwanda6 Dec 2022, 19:43 Comments 134 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
