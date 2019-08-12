DRC Authorities Recover 35 Boat Engines

In short
However, the boat engines were recovered by the Congolese authorities in Ituri province Governor in the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC following an engagement between the Ugandan and DRC officials.
DRC Authorities Recover 35 Boat Engines12 Aug 2019, 12:28 Comments 214 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Misc Updates
Richard Tabaro, the Hoima Deputy RDC,second right with some fishermen inspecting the recovered boat Engines at Kaiso Landing site.
In short
Tagged with: Congolese boat Engines fishermen fisherman
Mentioned: Congolese armed Hoima Deputy Dozens of Ugandan Chief of Defense Forces-CDF David Muhoozi Bugahya County Member of parliament Pius Wakabi District Commissioner-RDC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.