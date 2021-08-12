In short
The seven were arrested for entering the country illegally through Lake Edward. They were deported on Thursday through the Mpondwe border in Kasese district.
DRC Deports Seven Ugandans For Illegal Entry
More than 40 fishermen have been repatriated between DRC and Uganda through Kasese within seven days
