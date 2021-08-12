Basaija Idd
18:55

DRC Deports Seven Ugandans For Illegal Entry

12 Aug 2021, 18:46 Comments 152 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
More than 40 fishermen have been repatriated between DRC and Uganda through Kasese within seven days

More than 40 fishermen have been repatriated between DRC and Uganda through Kasese within seven days

In short
The seven were arrested for entering the country illegally through Lake Edward. They were deported on Thursday through the Mpondwe border in Kasese district.

 

Tagged with: DRC repatriates Ugandans fishermen
Mentioned: fishermen

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.