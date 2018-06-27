DRC Ebola Outbreak Largely Contained – WHO

A UNICEF-supported social mobilizer, addresses a group of children in central Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on lifesaving information about how to avoid contracting the deadly Ebola virus. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Ebola is endemic in DRC and has been identified there nine times, since 1976. Before the current outbreak in Equateur Province, the most recent episode of the disease was in 2017, in northern Likati province. Four people died and four survived, according to WHO.